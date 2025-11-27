The government on Thursday launched a working group with Samsung Electronics Co., Hyundai Motor Group and other companies to advance a nationwide effort to establish an artificial intelligence infrastructure utilizing 260,000 graphics processing units to be supplied by US chip behemoth Nvidia Corp., officials said.

The inaugural meeting of the group, chaired by Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung, comes about a month after Nvidia announced a plan to supply up to 260,000 Blackwell GPUs to the South Korean government and leading conglomerates.

At the meeting, senior executives from Samsung, Hyundai, as well as SK Telecom Co. and Naver Cloud, discussed implementation strategies for the GPU plan and ways to expand cooperation to strengthen the country's AI ecosystem.

Participants agreed to maintain a standing coordination system through the new working group, which will be convened regularly.

Nvidia announced last month the plan to deploy up to 260,000 GPUs in South Korea in partnership with the government and major companies to build large-scale AI factories in the country.

The company said the Blackwell-based infrastructure will boost South Korea's total installed AI GPU capacity from about 65,000 to more than 300,000 units, positioning the country as one of the world's largest hubs for AI computing outside the United States. (Yonhap)