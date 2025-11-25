Unification Minister Chung Dong-young underscored the importance of close South Korea-US cooperation in resuming dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang in his meeting with acting US Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim on Tuesday.

According to the unification ministry, Chung noted that a "window of opportunity" has opened for such a resumption following summits held on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in late October and said the period leading up to planned US-China talks in April will be an important one.

The unification minister added South Korea will strengthen efforts to play its role as a "pacemaker" to help set up summit talks between Pyongyang and Washington and explained ongoing efforts by Seoul to restore inter-Korean ties.

Chung and Kim agreed to closely communicate and cooperate in the process of establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula based on a steadfast alliance, the ministry said.

In a separate post on X, formerly Twitter, the US Embassy in South Korea said Kim and Chung discussed shared priorities and underscored the importance of strong US-South Korea cooperation on key alliance issues.

Tuesday's meeting came amid speculation that US President Donald Trump's visit to China in April may serve as a turning point in the resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang. (Yonhap)