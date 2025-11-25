Most parts of South Korea experienced high levels of fine and ultrafine airborne dust, as northwesterly winds carried yellow dust from China.

As of Tuesday morning, ultrafine dust levels in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province reached “very bad” levels — above 76 micrograms per cubic meter — with Seoul recording 92 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Most other parts of South Korea reported "bad" levels of fine and ultrafine dust, while only North and South Gyeongsang provinces saw “moderate” levels.

Air quality rapidly worsened from Sunday as yellow dust from the Gobi Desert in China was carried in by northwesterly winds. A wildfire burning in northeastern China has further deteriorated air conditions as of Tuesday afternoon, the National Institute of Environmental Research said.

The KMA forecast that poor air quality would persist into Tuesday evening before clearing up on Wednesday.