HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, today announced a strategic partnership with Cartesia, a San Francisco startup company that raised over US$100 million building a state-of-the-art Voice AI platform. This collaboration integrates Cartesia's cutting-edge Sonic-3 model with Tencent RTC (TRTC)'s enterprise-grade global real-time communication infrastructure to deliver faster, more natural, and reliable voice interactions worldwide, empowering enterprises and developers to build next-generation conversational AI applications at scale.

Strategic Collaboration for Global Impact

Cartesia is advancing speech synthesis by pioneering the State Space Model architecture and applying it to real time voice. Its new Sonic 3 model, delivers low-latency, human-like expressiveness, and scalable concurrency. The 40+ languages supported plus emotion tags, accent localization, and custom pronunciations provide full control over personalized Voice AI experiences across the globe in real-time.

By integrating Tencent RTC technology, this partnership gains access to an enterprise-grade real-time communication backbone featuring more than 3,200 global nodes, sub-300ms worldwide latency, and advanced capabilities such as AI noise suppression and weak-network resilience, ensuring conversational AI applications run seamlessly even in diverse and challenging regions like Southeast Asia and Africa.

As part of their strategic partnership, Tencent Cloud and Cartesia have jointly launched a Conversational AI Demo, showcasing the seamless integration of Cartesia's Sonic 3 with Tencent RTC's real-time communication infrastructure. The demo highlights lifelike, low-latency voice interactions suitable for customer support, fintech, education, and entertainment scenarios. Interested developers and enterprises can experience the demo here: TRTC Conversational AI Demo . This collaboration is designed to make it easier for developers worldwide to build Voice AI applications across a wide range of use cases.

Wison Xie, Head of Product, Tencent RTC, said, "Leveraging our real-time communication expertise, we are excited to support Cartesia in redefining real-time voice AI experiences for enterprises and developers worldwide. Together, we are transforming conversational AI from a remarkable research achievement into a practical, real-world technology. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation, delivering operational excellence, and creating meaningful impact for customers across industries and markets."

Aaron Melgar, GTM Lead at Cartesia, said, "Our partnership with Tencent RTC represents a major milestone in advancing real-time Voice AI for production applications. By integrating Cartesia's Sonic 3 with Tencent RTC's enterprise-grade global communication infrastructure, this collaboration delivers lifelike voice interactions with lightning-fast response times—powering mission-critical conversations and setting a new benchmark for the future of communication. We are thrilled to showcase these capabilities through the new Conversational AI Demo and look forward to deepening our partnership to shape the next generation of real-time voice AI experiences."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Tencent RTC:

Tencent RTC provides real-time communication solutions, including audio/video calling, live streaming, and in-game voice. With enterprise-grade security, AI-powered enhancements, and a global network of over 3,200 nodes, Tencent RTC powers mission-critical communication for customers worldwide.

About Cartesia:

Cartesia is a Frontier AI Foundation Model Research Lab specializing in Voice AI. The founding team developed the State Space Model architecture during their time together at Stanford University before founding the company in 2024. Cartesia's latest Sonic 3 model delivers ultra-low latency, human-like expressiveness, and enterprise-grade reliability for next-generation voice applications. Headquartered in the U.S., Cartesia has raised over $100M from leading investors and serves thousands of global customers.