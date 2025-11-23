Mina, Sana, Momo return with first full-length Japanese album, following record-setting dome tour, two hit releases

Twice subunit Misamo, comprising Japanese bandmates Mina, Sana and Momo, will release their first Japanese studio album, titled "Play," on Feb. 4, 2026, JYP Entertainment said Saturday. The agency announced the date through a teaser video and promotional images posted on Twice’s official Japanese social media channels on the previous day.

The teaser opens with Mina’s narration, “Welcome to the stage,” followed by visuals referencing past releases “Masterpiece” and “Haute Couture.” It then shows a theater setting in which the three band members appear both as the audience and performers, ending with the message, “Your seat may not actually be in the audience. Reality ends here — it’s your turn to take the stage.”

Promotional images styled like a theater playbill accompanied the announcement. The album marks Misamo’s first full-length project nearly two years and seven months after the official debut in Japan.

Misamo has been active in Japan since 2023. In January, the group held its first dome tour under the title “Haute Couture,” drawing 250,000 concertgoers, including a sold-out show at Tokyo Dome.