Yoo's voice returns to Korean music scene 23 years after renouncing citizenship to dodge military service

Steve Yoo, a Korean American singer who has been barred from entering South Korea since renouncing his Korean citizenship in 2002 to dodge mandatory military duty, made a surprise Korean comeback after 23 years by featuring on rapper Justhis' new album, released earlier this month.

The 20-track album titled "Lit" initially drew attention for its diverse list of collaborators, but soon came into the spotlight when listeners speculated that Yoo's voice appeared on the final track "Home Home."

Although the disgraced singer was not credited on the album, his participation was confirmed when Justhis released a behind-the-scenes video Thursday on his YouTube channel that showed the two recording together in a studio, confirming the rumor.

Some speculated that Yoo had kept his participation a secret to test the waters.

Yoo, also known by his Korean name Yoo Seung-jun, publicly promised to complete his military duty in 2002. But he renounced his Korean citizenship and obtained US nationality instead, making him legally exempt from conscription. The Justice Ministry responded by imposing a permanent entry ban, which has remained in effect for the past 23 years.

Public anger over Yoo's decision to evade service has persisted for over two decades, given that all able-bodied South Korean men aged 18 to 40 are required to fulfill mandatory military service.

Yoo has since filed multiple lawsuits against the Korean government over its repeated visa denials.

Most recently, the Seoul Administrative Court ordered the South Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles to cancel its earlier decision to deny Yoo a visa in late August. However, the consulate appealed the lower court's ruling, sending the case to an appellate court.

Born in Seoul in 1976, Yoo grew up in California after his family immigrated there when he was 13. He debuted in Korea in 1997, recording megahits like "Na Na Na" and "Passion."