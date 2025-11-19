Park Chan-wook's satirical thriller took best picture, director and actress prizes at Wednesday's ceremony; married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin clinch dual acting wins

Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice" claimed best picture at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards on Wednesday night, leading the ceremony with four wins -- including best director and best actress honors -- at South Korea's premier film awards held at KBS Hall in Yeouido.

The Venice-premiered satirical thriller, starring Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin, dominated major categories after entering with a field-leading 12 nominations. Park secured his fourth best director trophy -- making him the only filmmaker to claim that honor four times at the Blue Dragons, with supporting actor winner Lee Sung-min delivering the acceptance speech on his behalf.

In a historic first for the awards, married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin both won lead acting prizes. Son took best actress for "No Other Choice" while Hyun Bin claimed best actor for period drama "Harbin," marking the first time spouses have swept both categories at the ceremony.

"No Other Choice" also secured the best supporting actor prize for Lee Sung-min. Park Ji-hyun took home best supporting actress for thriller "Hidden Face," which became the first R-rated Korean film to surpass 1 million admissions at the local box office since 2019.

Kim Hye-young won best new director for "It's Okay!" while Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon claimed best new actor and actress honors, respectively.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards, which ran from 1963 to 1973 before resuming in 1990, stand alongside the Daejong Film Awards and Baeksang Arts Awards as one of the country's three major film honors.

The ceremony, which aired live on KBS2TV, announced winners selected through expert panel voting and online audience participation conducted between October and November.