SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's AI Summit Seoul, global attendees witnessed a new chapter in the human-AI relationship as Flowith, a leading AI agent creation workspace, introduced FlowithOS — the world's first operating system built natively for AI agents, solidifying its position as a key innovator in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

On the event's main stage, Flowith Co-Founder Yichen Wu delivered a keynote that resonated deeply with South Korea's vibrant innovation culture. He introduced FlowithOS, the world's first operating system natively built for AI agents, positioning it as a shift from the "browsing" paradigm of the internet age to what he called the nodding era — where humans and agents collaborate seamlessly through understanding and trust. "The gesture of AI," Wu said, "is nodding — a symbol of permission and collaboration."

Joined by CMO Devina Fan and the global marketing team, the company expanded on this vision through live demonstrations of FlowithOS in action. From booking restaurants on Naver to managing Slack projects autonomously, FlowithOS showcased how AI can now perceive, plan, and execute. "FlowithOS doesn't just browse the web," Fan explained. "It uses the web — orchestrating the entire internet into one continuous, intelligent workflow."

The summit also marked a first-time meetup for Flowith's regional supporters and influencer community. Dozens of Flowith early adoptors, creators, and partners from South Korea's fast-growing AI ecosystem gathered to exchange ideas with the Flowith team. Through presentations and informal sharing sessions, attendees discussed collaboration opportunities across content creation, coding, and education — all centered on Flowith's belief that AI Native is Human Native.

As part of the event, Flowith introduced its Co-Creator initiative, inviting Korean creators and developers to collaborate with the Flowith team in shaping the future of human–AI workflows. Through this program, Flowith aims to support local creativity, sponsor community projects, and explore new ways to turn AI technology into meaningful real-world impact together with Korea's vibrant AI community.

"AI Summit Seoul provided an invaluable opportunity to share our vision and connect with the local community," said Wu. "The feedback we received was incredibly encouraging, reinforcing our belief that Flowith is at the forefront of the era of human-AI collaboration."

Recognized by MIT Technology Review and AI Superhuman, Flowith envisions a future where human imagination and intelligent technology flow as one.