K-pop idol's new EP features Chinese track, hints at full Chinese album

Even as K-pop idols continue to face restrictions under China's unofficial ban on Hallyu, Infinite's Jang Dong-woo has expressed hopes of engaging more with Chinese fans in his new album and future projects.

"Up until this year, I've been frequently invited to Chinese-speaking regions, including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and even Jakarta (in Indonesia), so I started thinking about focusing more on the Chinese market. I've been taking Chinese lessons for the past three months, too," the 34-year-old told reporters at a cafe in Seoul's Yongsan-gu on Monday afternoon.

"I want to visit China and Chinese-speaking countries more often. I've also scheduled fan signing and fan meeting events there as part of my new album's promotion," the musician said.

Asked whether his decision was tied to expectations that China might lift its Hallyu ban, he said the restrictions did not concern him.

"I don't really follow politics, but regardless, I visit China often and feel comfortable with the food and culture there. Even if there were restrictions, it wouldn't bother me. I'm also open to releasing Chinese-language albums in the future."

South Korea’s pop culture industry suffered a major blow after China retaliated against Seoul’s 2016 decision to deploy the US THAAD missile defense system. In response, China effectively banned Hallyu and K-pop performances, although it never formally acknowledged any policy.

His second mini album, "Awake," which will be released on music platforms on Tuesday at 6 p.m., also features a Chinese version of lead track "Sway (Zzz)."

"While working on the album, I realized that much of the lyrics were already in English, so I didn't see the need for a separate English version, and I thought about what alternative version might be meaningful. Since I've been visiting China frequently, many people suggested a Chinese version of the title track," he explained.

The EP is his new musical project, following a six-year hiatus since "Bye" in 2019, before he enlisted for his compulsory military service. It aims to "awaken" his fans, who have long been dormant due to his absence.

"I took on challenges to grow and achieve greater things. I hope my fans and listeners will think of me as an 'all-rounder,' not just a person who dances on stage, but can also sing, dance, rap and compose songs," he said.

To prove his versatility, he wrote lyrics for the lead track, as well as side tracks "Tik Tae Toe (CheckMate)" and "Super Birthday." "Fine Me" is his own self-composed song about finding his true self.

With these new songs, Dong-woo expressed hopes that his album would help others explore and understand themselves more deeply.

"What matters most to me is that people live their lives to the fullest. I hope that after listening to the album, everyone can learn more about themselves and reflect on who they truly are," he explained.

Now in his 16th year in the industry, the K-pop idol hopes to create a group that will follow in his footsteps.

"Apart from my activities and producing an album, I'm also thinking about debuting a K-pop boy group in about five years. I'm interested in producing music. It's a dream I hope to pursue," he said.