Japanese rock band eyes more Korea visits, with new music in store

For Japanese rock band Spyair, performing live on stage is about sharing music with the audience in the most direct and genuine way.

The group, which formed in 2005 and professionally debuted in 2010, operates under the belief that music is at its best when it brings people together. Each song has something to say and the singers carry that message forward.

"The magic of a live performance comes from the things that can only happen on stage — the sense of unity with the audience and the emotion and energy of music played in real time. This makes the experience better for both the audience and for us, the performers," Momiken, the band leader who lays down the bass, told The Korea Herald in a recent written interview.

Spyair visited Korea to headline the Wonderlivet 2025 music festival on Sunday, marking the band's visit to Korea in five months, since a concert in June.

"A live performance is something we create together with the audience. In everyday life, you would never experience that overwhelming sound, feel the vibrations through your body or have the chance to sing within such an atmosphere," said vocalist Yosuke.

Thrilled to be back, Momiken called Korea the band's "second home" and shared his excitement about performing for fans again.

"We visit Korea several times a year for our solo shows and other events, about two or three times a year," Yosuke said. "We hope to keep coming regularly in the years to come."

Korean artists often make waves in Japan, but it remains rare for Japanese musicians to achieve the same level of recognition in Korea.

Yet Spyair — Yosuke, guitarist UZ, Momiken and drummer Kenta — has long enjoyed strong success in Korea. Yosuke joined on vocals in 2023, with the other three being original members dating to 2005.

Since 2011, the band has been electrifying Korean fans, from sold-out concerts to major festival stages, such as the Jisan Valley Rock Festival. Their megahits have been featured in popular anime series such as "Haikyuu!!" while songs like "Samurai Heart (Some Like It Hot!!)" and "I Wanna Be ..." have proven enduringly popular in Korea.

"Perhaps the reason we've built such a strong fan base in Korea is because we've been performing there live every year for the past 15 years," Kenta reminisced. "When we first performed in Korea, only two or three people showed up."

However, over the years, the audience grew and the venues became larger, eventually allowing the band to gain the support of many Korean fans, according to Kenta.

"Now, Korea is a truly special country for us. There is no other place outside of Japan quite like it," Kenta added.

Reflecting on two decades of making music, Spyair said that at the heart of their rock is staying passionate and enjoying every moment as a band.

"We've experienced highs and lows and faced many challenges, but along the way, we've built a rich history together. What matters most is that we continue to enjoy being a bands," UZ said. "I want Spyair to keep creating and performing music that excites both us and our fan."