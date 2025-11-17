Samsung Electronics is accelerating the development of its new semiconductor fabrication complex in Taylor, Texas, as the company begins relocating employees to a newly completed six-story office hub at the center of the site, industry sources said Monday.

The Taylor Economic Development Corporation said in a LinkedIn post that Samsung Austin Semiconductor will move roughly 1,000 employees into the office building over the next two quarters. “The fabrication facility is expected to be operational by late 2026, producing some of the smallest and most advanced chips used in AI technology,” the corporation said.

Michele Glaze, senior director of communications and community affairs at Samsung Austin Semiconductor, confirmed to local media that the transfers will begin early next year, with additional security, hospitality and landscaping staff to follow as the site ramps up.

The moves mark a significant step in bringing the massive Texas campus to life. The Taylor site spans about 4.85 million square meters and includes the new office building, a next-generation fab, two gas and chemical supply facilities, a utility station, an electrical substation, and water and wastewater infrastructure. The total building floor area amounts to roughly 370,000 square meters.

Glaze added that Samsung’s long-term blueprint allows for as many as 10 fabs on the site, depending on chip demand and geopolitical conditions — a signal that the company views Taylor as a core pillar of its global production network.

Samsung told investors last month that it will keep its foundry investments “flexible,” pacing spending with customer demand while completing construction and equipment installation in Taylor. The foundry division has secured several high-profile orders this year, including deals with Tesla and Apple, and aims to turn profitable by 2027 after narrowing operating losses in recent quarters.

“We achieved a record level of orders led by advanced nodes, including securing a major 2-nanometer customer. Operating losses narrowed significantly,” the company said in its July-September earnings call. Industry sources estimate third-quarter foundry losses have now fallen below 1 trillion won ($700 million).

Among its biggest wins is the $16.5 billion AI chip supply contract with Tesla, announced in July. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the company’s latest AI silicon will be produced at Samsung’s new Taylor facility once it comes online.

Samsung unveiled its $17 billion investment plan for the site in November 2021 and began construction in the first half of 2022. With the employee relocation now underway, the project is entering a critical phase ahead of its planned 2026 launch of advanced-chip production.