This October, South Korea experienced unseasonably warm temperatures and frequent rainfall. The nationwide average temperature reached 16.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 C above normal, the highest in 53 years.

Early and mid-October were dominated by warm, humid air from the North Pacific High, pushing averages to 20.1 C and 18.2 C, with daytime highs exceeding 30 C in Boryeong and Wando. Goheung and Seogwipo recorded their latest tropical night on Oct. 13.

Late October brought colder air from continental high pressure, resulting in first frost and ice appearing 9-10 days earlier than last year in inland regions.

Rainfall and rainy days also reached record highs, with 173.3 mm over 14.2 days nationwide, including 22 consecutive rainy days in Gangneung — the longest streak since 1911.

Sea surface temperatures hit 23.3 C nationwide and 25.9 C in the South Sea, the highest in the past decade.