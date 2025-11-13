Private equity powerhouse brings its buyout lens to fast-growing private credit market

Institutional investors in Korea are ramping up their allocations to private credit as they seek to broaden alternative portfolios while maintaining tighter risk control, according to a senior executive at global private equity firm Apax Partners.

Derek Jackson, partner and head of Credit at Apax, said Korean institutions are increasingly exploring private credit — debt financing provided by nonbank lenders such as private equity firms — as they look for yield and diversification beyond traditional markets.

"There has always been an appetite to understand what the opportunities are, to look for good partners globally. That is why Korea has developed into such a sophisticated investment market and has so many people who are employed in that space,” Jackson told The Korea Herald in an interview held in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Thursday.

“(The interest in private credit) is likely to grow over time because the Korean investors have had good experiences with a lot of these asset classes."

Jackson was visiting Korea to attend the Apax’s Investor Day event held earlier that day. With aggregate funds of roughly $80 billion accumulated over its 50-year history, the London-based private equity firm is a big name in the private equity scene.

In Korea, Apax has maintained a strong tie with the National Pension Service. The pension giant, in charge of running assets of more than 1,300 trillion won ($885 billion) as of late August, officially incorporated global private debt into its investment strategy in 2019.

While the NPS does not disclose its private credit exposure separately, the overall allocation to private equity — including hedge funds, private debt and multi-asset strategies — has risen from 4 percent in 2020 to 7.33 percent in 2025, roughly tripling in terms of assets under management.

"We offer a thoughtful approach and a way to get exposure to credit through the eyes and resources of a private equity firm,” Jackson said.

“We will give all of our knowledge to our investors and give them exposure by doing the underwriting in the style that we do it in, effectively using big firm resources to deploy and credit.”

With roughly 20 years of experience in the credit space, Jackson is a seasoned expert. He has held chief positions at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the European Credit Investment Committee.

According to Jackson, Apax’s strategy to incorporate credit into its private equity business is unique, making it the “only one of our peers who are doing it this way” in the upper middle market class.

For instance, upon exit, Apax can offer tailored financing solutions to a prospective buyer to support the acquisition, leveraging its deep knowledge of the asset gained through managing it.

“There is a big difference between working with a set of investors who do not know anything about the business, that is, starting from scratch, and working with a firm that is very active in the space — investors who have owned businesses just like this and are actively looking at it and know what is going on,” Jackson said.

“It is almost a peer-to-peer type of conversation. I usually make the quote that ‘People like to do business with people who know what they're doing. ’ In this case, a well-educated creditor."