Jeno and Jaemin of NCT will appear in a short-form drama that starts airing in the first half of 2026, their label SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

The two landed roles in “Windup,” set in high school. Jeno will play a pitcher whose once-bright career is thwarted when Jaemin, newly transferred, offers to be his manager.

It will be the first time the former is acting while the latter had a part “Method to Hate You,” a two-episode drama adaptation of webtoon, in 2019.

The upcoming drama is co-produced by their label.

In the meantime, the pair will join other members of NCT Dream onstage in Saitama, Japan, from Friday until Sunday, for tour “The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future.”

The group is set to release its sixth EP, “Beat It Up,” on Nov. 17