Musician hopes his 11th LP 'Elsewhere' will comfort listeners

For Lucid Fall, an album is more than recorded music; it's the way the 50-year-old musician documents his life, and a medium for him to share his music and thoughts with listeners.

"As a person who has been making music and releasing albums, an album is my personal record. Since I release a full-length album every two to three years, each one becomes a reflection of who I am at that moment in time," the singer-songwriter told reporters during an interview held at Antenna, his management agency, Friday afternoon.

His 11th LP, "Elsewhere," released Friday evening, is an ode for those who have overcome dark times and found a new beginning.

The musician said the album was inspired by the way he views the world.

"I see the world as three interconnected universes. First, it's the universe of myself, second, the people I'm directly connected to, and third, those I'm indirectly connected to, which I call the 'third universe,' to which people I don't know in Africa or a penguin in Antarctica could belong," he explained.

"And as media continues to grow, people are becoming overwhelmed and fatigued. Society keeps drawing lines, such as dividing and discriminating, but none of that helps anyone. Through this album, I wanted to share a message that encourages people everywhere to move toward a kinder, more connected world — what I call the 'third universe,'" he said.

The musician, who moved to Jeju Island in 2014, where he runs a tangerine orchard, said he was more self-centered in the past, focused solely on himself and his own well-being. But now, he finds himself genuinely caring about other people, social issues and different forms of life, realizing that even things that seem distant are ultimately connected.

"I often think about what I should sing about and what I want to sing about. When I was working on this album, issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and people rising against those in power, including the one in South Korea, happened," Lucid Fall explained, referring to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

"That is why I wanted to convey a sense of comfort to people, and I hope that lands well with listeners," he said.

Asked what "good music" is to him, Lucid Fall said it's the kind that makes him want to replay it the moment it ends and the kind that leaves him feeling a little sad it's almost over, even halfway through.

"I think good music creates a shift in atmosphere and emotion. When I listen to it while I'm driving or walking, the air feels different and I become absorbed in the moment, taking me out of my thoughts and worries," the musician said.

"I hope some people would feel like that or even shed tears after listening to my songs," he laughed.