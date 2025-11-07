On Thursday afternoon, an unusual musical event unfolded at Myongji Hospital in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.

Large hospitals occasionally host charity concerts featuring amateur or professional musicians, but this one took the audience by surprise: Albrecht Mayer, principal oboist of the Berlin Philharmoniker, and Amihai Grosz, the orchestra’s First Principal Violist, took the stage.

The intimate performance offered patients, caregivers and medical staff a rare chance to experience the warmth and expressive range of an ensemble featuring oboe, viola and harpsichord — an combination seldom heard in traditional chamber settings.

The two Berlin Philharmoniker musicians had arrived in Korea just a day earlier to begin the orchestra’s Asian tour. Yet, despite the jet lag, Mayer and Grosz chose to spend their first afternoon performing for the hospital community.

For Mayer, who has been with the Berlin Philharmonic for almost 34 years, the visit carried personal significance. He became a patient of Myongji Hospital after his decadeslong friendship with two of Korean doctors eventually led him to undergo a hair transplant there.

“The photo of me on the poster behind me was taken before I got a hair transplant,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience filling the hospital lobby.

Mayer underwent a hair transplant of approximately 4,300 grafts in July with Dr. Hwang Sung-joo, and on Tuesday he received an additional treatment. He admitted that his interest in hair transplants grew in recent years after seeing successful cases among some of his colleagues. He remained reluctant until his friend Dr. Hwang — a former heart surgeon who now heads the hospital’s Hair Center — convinced him to proceed.

“I have friends working in this field whom I completely trust. If I had not had friends working in this very special field, I would not have been convinced,” he told The Korea Herald on Thursday before the concert.

Mayer is also no stranger to medical advocacy. In 2011, he established the Albrecht Mayer Foundation to support research and advance therapies for retinal and optic nerve disorders — a cause close to his heart as a musician whose career depends on sight. Maintaining good health and restoring one’s sense of well-being is something he values deeply.

Mayer said his family had told him a hair transplant was unnecessary, insisting they loved him just as he was. “But it’s about satisfying the person in the mirror,” he noted. “I think a majority of men are concerned about their hair. It’s about restoring your old self — and I think that’s good.”

But while restoring confidence matters, the greatest energy he receives comes from his audience — whether in a hospital lobby or a grand concert hall.

“As a musician, we live through the positive energy coming from the audience. If I make the people in the audience happy, they will make me happy," he said. "When Dr. Hwang Sung-soo suggested a concert, I happily accepted."

After uplifting an unconventional audience of patients and hospital staff, Mayer now begins the tour.

From Friday to Sunday, the Berlin Philharmoniker will make history with its first-ever three-night run in Korea, under the baton of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko.