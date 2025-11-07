Yi Seoyeon, formerly of girl group fromis_9, is poised to launch her solo career this month, her management company H1ghr Music announced Friday.

She signed with the agency and shared the news on the previous day and will launch her solo career under a new stage name, Y:sy.

Yi debuted as the main dancer of fromis_9 in 2018, but left the team along with two other members in December last year, after her contract with then-agency Pledis Entertainment came to an end.

The group reorganized into a quintet and released its sixth EP “From Our 20’s” in June. Earlier this week, it announced that it will drop a Christmas carol, through agency ASND Entertainment, which it joined this year.