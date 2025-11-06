Boy band's first all-English album pushes limits, says to chase your dreams with confidence

From his unmatched stage presence and charisma to his musical genius and artistic versatility, the influence of Michael Jackson has pervaded nearly every performer, whether rapper or K-pop idol.

With hopes of following in the steps of the legendary music icon, boy band Newbeat said the group's upcoming first mini album, "Louder Than Ever," to release Thursday evening, echoes the spirit of the late singer's performance.

"We've taken a lot of inspiration from Michael Jackson, and people can see it in our choreography, like the signature gesture of grabbing the hat or the use of hip movements. These small details reflect how much his performance style has guided us," Jeon Yeoyeojeong said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Oct. 21 at the group's agency in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

Park Min-seok said the new EP defines the group's musical identity and vision as they aim to make their mark on the global music scene.

"We wanted to reach beyond our Korean fans and connect with listeners around the globe," Park went on, adding that the group took their time creating their first all-English album.

While recording and preparing an album in a foreign language was not easy, Jo Yun-hu said the group poured their hearts into it and asked fans and listeners to look forward to the "new beat."

Leading the four-track package is "Look So Good," a song about self-love and confidence. As the title suggests, it talks about embracing who you are when looking in the mirror and expressing that confidence on stage, introducing Newbeat's new musical identity. Blending Y2K-inspired retro vibes with modern pop energy, the bold synth lead and catchy melody in the intro draw listeners in right away, setting the tone for the song.

Co-lead track "Loud" embodies Newbeat's bold and energetic spirit with a blend of bass house, rock and hyperpop.

The two other tracks are "Unbelievable" and "Natural," both of which focus on the group's vocals.

Speaking about the shift from bright tunes to a more energetic sound this time, the group said they were unafraid to take on something new.

"Just like our name, Newbeat is all about creating new sounds. That idea ties closely to the message of our debut album, which talked about 'boys who aren't afraid of change and keep pushing themselves to grow,'" Hong Min-sung said.

"Staying true to that spirit, the new album is another bold step forward as we dive into a new genre. We want to continue exploring diverse sounds without fear, turning every challenge into an opportunity to grow," Hong noted.

Park chimed in, saying that Newbeat will continue to push boundaries to inspire even more people and spread the message that they, too, can do it and chase their dreams with confidence.

Asked what kind of team Newbeat is, Jeon said the septet is a group of "free-spirited individuals."

"The seven of us each bring something unique to the table, but when we come together on stage, that chemistry sparks powerful synergy and an electrifying performance," Jeon said, adding that their teamwork makes them stand out among K-pop idols.

Apart from solidifying their musical identity, Newbeat has its sights on holding its first concert.

"We have performed on stages at festivals, but not under our name yet. We hope to have that soon so that we can connect with fans more closely," Choi Seo-hyun said.