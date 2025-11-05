Hit animated film coming to Seongsu-dong in December

Netflix’s "KPop Demon Hunters" is set to kick off its worldwide pop-up event tour in Seoul.

The Seoul pop-up will run for 25 days from Dec. 4 to 28 in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul. The official pop-up tour then travels to Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo and Taipei, Taiwan.

The pop-up store will showcase a range of exclusive official merchandise created for the global fan base of "KPop Demon Hunters." Fans will be able to preorder items through the official fan community (kpopdemonhunters.fan) and pick them up at the venue. The full merchandise lineup will be unveiled Nov. 13.

A special Membership Day will take place ahead of the public opening, offering early access to global membership fans. Running from Dec. 4 to 7, the exclusive event will give fan community members a four-day head start to experience the Seoul pop-up.

Reservations for Membership Day will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18 via the film’s official fan community. General reservations will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20, with each booking admitting one member and a guest.

All information regarding reservations and merchandise preorders will be available via the official fan community site. Additional details about the global tour schedule and reservation process will be announced sequentially through the same platform.