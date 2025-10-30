Mirae Asset-backed firm cements foothold as one of Australia’s fastest-growing ETF issuers amid market expansion

Australia’s booming exchange-traded fund market is entering a new phase of digital transformation and thematic diversification, says Alex Zaika, CEO of Global X Australia, who sees the next wave of growth coming from “research-led innovation and investor education.”

“Australia’s ETF ecosystem is one of the world’s most competitive,” Zaika told The Korea Herald in a recent email interview. “Our strength lies in identifying areas where investor demand meets real market opportunity, from Australian equities to gold and thematic ideas like AI and defense technology.”

Backed by Mirae Asset Global Investments, Global X has quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic ETF issuers in Australia.

As of June, the Australian ETF market was well on track to eclipse A$300 billion ($198 billion) by year-end, and over the long term the Australian ETF market still boasts an impressive five-year compound annual growth rate of 33.7 percent, according to a recent report released by Global X.

Zaika, who took office in September last year, said the firm is expanding both its low-cost core exposures and income-generating products such as covered-call ETFs, while continuing to lead in thematic strategies.

“Cost competitiveness is vital, but what really defines an ETF’s value is execution quality, liquidity and investor outcomes,” he said.

“We’re also investing heavily in adviser education to make ETFs more accessible and better understood as portfolio building blocks, not just individual products.”

The CEO said Australia’s regulatory and market infrastructure remains robust, but the “next frontier” is financial literacy. “Investor education will determine the pace and depth of ETF adoption over the next decade,” he said.

In 2023, Global X’s parent company Mirae Asset acquired Australian robo-adviser Stockspot, a move Zaika described as “a perfect fit” for Mirae’s global digital wealth ambitions.

“Stockspot brings advanced robo-advisory technology and insight into local investor behavior,” he said. “By combining that with Global X’s ETF expertise, we can deliver scalable, transparent, and cost-efficient digital portfolios.”

He said the synergy between the two units offers “a seamless journey from financial planning to execution,” adding that the group is exploring ways to replicate the model in Korea and across Asia as digital adoption accelerates.

With Australia being one of the 12 founding members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, and Korea hosting the ongoing APEC summit, Zaika highlighted deepening links between the two economies.

“Korea is a global technology leader, and Australia has world-class resources and capital markets. Together, we can advance sustainable finance, digital innovation and energy transition,” he said.

Australia’s A$4 trillion pension system, he added, could serve as a reference point for Korea as it strengthens its own retirement framework amid demographic change.

For the next two years, the Global X chief plans to focus on three strategic pillars, which include product expansion, partnerships and digital innovation. “We plan to enhance our digital ecosystem to integrate research, education and portfolio tools, making investing simpler and more intuitive,” he said.

Over the longer term, Zaika aims for Global X to be “the most innovative and research-driven ETF provider in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“Mirae Asset gives us global scale,” he said. “Global X adds speed, creativity and client focus, a combination that positions us for lasting leadership.”