World AI Film Festival heads to Seoul in March 2026 at Lotte World Tower, marking Asia's premier edition in push to expand international network

By Kim Young-sang

The World AI Film Festival is bringing its celebration of artificial intelligence and cinema to Seoul, with WAIFF Seoul 2026 set to unfold March 6-7, 2026, at Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu. The event is organized by Vision Culture, a content strategy agency, and sponsored by Lotte.

WAIFF represents an international network of festivals exploring the artistic merger of film and AI. The festival was founded by Institut EuropIA in Nice, France, before expanding to Brazil, Japan, China, and now South Korea. Each edition operates with independent jury selection and competition while linking creators worldwide in a shared mission to reimagine cinema's future. For Korea -- a country whose entertainment industry commands major global recognition -- this marks a bold push into AI-assisted filmmaking on the international circuit.

The inaugural WAIFF in Nice in April drew over 1,500 submissions from 85 countries, attracting some 200 industry professionals and over 1,000 attendees. Seoul joins Sao Paulo, Kyoto and Wuxi as confirmed 2026 host cities, but it was the first Asian location to get the green light.

"The launch of WAIFF Seoul 2026 marks a major step forward for Korea's AI content industry and creative ecosystem," a Vision Culture representative said. "We expect the gathering to bring together filmmakers, tech specialists, artists and industry leaders to chart new directions for cinematic art and technological innovation."

The two-day Seoul festival has locked in top-tier partnerships: Lotte serves as official sponsor, while The Korea Herald comes on board as media partner.

WAIFF Seoul opened for submissions on Oct. 15 through its official website, accepting generative AI-powered short films across four categories: AI short films, AI short series, AI advertising and youth AI films. All entries must feature generative AI technology in their production.

Beyond competition screenings, the festival includes workshops, forums and networking sessions that span AI content creation, education and business collaboration, reflecting Seoul's position as a hub for technology and creative content production.

The 2026 Seoul edition positions AI as an innovative framework that bridges art, industry and education -- a fresh creative ecosystem where AI meets artistic expression. Throughout the festival, creators will experiment with AI-driven visuals, sound design and storytelling while domestic and international participants debate the future of cinema and technology.

The festival has attracted heavyweight talent from around the world. Marco Landi, former Apple COO and president of Institut EuropIA, will participate alongside Cesar Award-winning director Claude Lelouch and Emmy Award-winning writer David Defendi. Iconic actress Gong Li -- known internationally for "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Farewell My Concubine" -- joins as both jury member and honorary chair.

Award winners will receive prize money and support, with top selections invited to screen at the main WAIFF event in Cannes, France, in April 2026.

"WAIFF Seoul will establish itself as an international festival defining AI-driven cinema's direction while examining AI ethics and the role of human creativity in filmmaking," said a Vision Culture representative.

WAIFF Seoul has backing from leading European AI institutions, including Maison de l'Intelligence Artificielle and Departement des Alpes-Maritimes, along with support from the French government. The Cultural Service of the French Embassy in Korea is also on board, with the timing adding extra weight -- 2026 marks 140 years of Korea-France diplomatic relations.

On June 2, Charles Ange Ginesy, president of the Alpes-Maritimes Regional Council and head of Maison de l'Intelligence Artificielle, made an official visit to commemorate the launch of WAIFF's Korean operations alongside Vision Culture at a ceremony held at the Seoul Plaza Hotel.

For more information, visit the official WAIFF Seoul website.

(ysk@heraldcorp.com)