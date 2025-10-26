Recent cases of harassment against Cambodians in South Korea have raised concern following public outrage over the kidnapping, torture and killing of a Korean student in the Southeast Asian country.

Experts warn against associating criminal networks operating there with innocent Cambodian residents in Korea.

According to public broadcaster KBS, a Cambodian man was recently struck on the head by a drunken Korean man who asked where he was from. When the man replied that he was from Cambodia, the Korean attacked him. The victim told the broadcaster that he is now afraid to go outside and hesitant to answer questions about his nationality.

Local reports said some Cambodian nationals have been refused rides by taxi drivers after getting in their vehicles.

Experts say it is necessary to address the criminal networks in Cambodia that may be linked to the recent cases, but warn that public sentiment should not devolve into hatred or discrimination against the Cambodian community here.

Park Yoo-ri, head of a center supporting foreign residents in Ulsan, said, “The series of incidents happening in (Cambodia) was committed by criminal gangs. It is sad that the image of hardworking and innocent foreign nationals (in Korea) has been so badly damaged.”

Choi Hang-sub, a professor at Kookmin University, said, “We can criticize the Cambodian police or government, but it is not right to harbor hatred toward the majority of Cambodian people.”

About 60,000 Cambodians currently live in Korea, including around 5,000 who have become naturalized citizens.