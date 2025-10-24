More than 70 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, authorities said Friday.

As of 6 p.m., 500 out of 709 services disrupted by the fire at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 70.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety

Currently, 34 out of 40 "Grade 1" services -- those considered priority services based on user demand -- have been restored, the ministry said.

The operation of "Document 24," an online government document service, has also been normalized.

The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room and was completely extinguished the following day. (Yonhap)