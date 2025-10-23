The ASEAN-Korea Center launched ASEAN-Korea Startup Week 2025 on Wednesday.

The week-long event with 30 promising startups from 10 ASEAN member states runs through Oct. 24 and highlights innovation-driven collaborations and investment opportunities between ASEAN and Korea.

First introduced in 2018, the annual program identifies early-stage startups in ASEAN member states with high growth potential and connects them with Korean investors, mentors and partners.

“Through the successful hosting of ASEAN-Korea Startup Week 2025, I hope the AKC will play a vital role in advancing innovation-driven cooperation between ASEAN and Korea,” ASEAN-Korea Centre Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin said in his remarks.

“ASEAN is rapidly emerging as a hub of innovation driven by young and creative talents,” he noted.

“ASEAN is home to one of the world’s most creative and young populations, with over 400 million digital consumers and more than 60 unicorn companies valued above one billion US dollars,” added Kim.

Singapore’s Ambassador to Korea, Wong Kai-jiun, highlighted startups as key drivers of growth and innovation, noting Korea’s strong trade and investment ties with ASEAN member states.

“Collectively, ASEAN is the world’s fifth-largest economy and home to over 60 unicorn companies,” he said, inviting more Korean startups to the region’s vast and growing market of 650 million people.

According to AKC, this year’s startup week expands beyond the usual pitching contest format by enhancing capacity-building components for ASEAN participants.

The 30 selected startups were recommended by the embassies of ASEAN member states in Korea and the ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.