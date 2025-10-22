With the number of runners in South Korea estimated to have reached around 10 million, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced the opening of leisure and fitness spaces for runners in the capital city at three subway stations: Gwanghwamun Station on Line No. 5, Hoehyeon Station on Line No. 4 and World Cup Stadium Station on Line No. 6.

According to the city government, the initiative aims to transform unused spaces within subway stations into fitness-friendly areas, equipped with facilities such as changing rooms, personal lockers and powder rooms.

“The project’s goal is to promote urban running culture and provide commuters and citizens with accessible wellness spaces,” according to a press release issued by the city.

The city added that each of the three fitness-friendly facilities will be equipped with vending machines stocked with essential workout items, such as headbands, socks, knee support bands, wet wipes, pain relief patches and massage oil — based on feedback the city received from runners.

Access to the Runner’s Base is free via QR authentication on Naver or KakaoTalk. Lockers can be reserved and controlled remotely through the “T Locker” app, allowing users to secure or open their storage with their phones.

Each Runner’s Base will also offer tailored running programs, free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gwanghwamun Station, located in a district with major offices, will provide prework running programs in the mornings, aiming to energize its participants through light runs, posture training and basic strength exercises. On weekends, trail running programs will also be offered along nearby Inwangsan and Bukaksan.

Hoehyeon Station, near Namsan, will host beginner-friendly programs including walking and light jogging courses, while World Cup Stadium Station will serve as a hub for intermediate and advanced runners — including long-distance runs of 15 kilometers or more — as well as family-friendly options such as slow-running courses around Sangam World Cup Park.