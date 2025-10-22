Twice’s special album celebrating its 10th debut anniversary entered the Billboard 200 at No. 11.

The new set is Twice's 10th album to make the chart, making it the first K-pop girl group to have 10 entries on it.

“Ten: The Story Goes On” joins the group's fourth album, “This Is For,” which ranked No. 117 on the chart dated Oct. 25. The July release is spending 14 weeks in a row on the chart after debuting at No. 6.

On Billboard's Hot 100, “Takedown” — sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung for the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack — is enjoying a 15-week run and “Strategy” from Twice's 14th EP logged 13 frames.

Separately, the music video for the group’s first English-language single, “The Feels,” surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, label JYP Entertainment said Tuesday. It is Twice’s ninth video to do so.