Twice (JYP Entertainment)

Twice’s special album celebrating its 10th debut anniversary entered the Billboard 200 at No. 11.

The new set is Twice's 10th album to make the chart, making it the first K-pop girl group to have 10 entries on it.

“Ten: The Story Goes On” joins the group's fourth album, “This Is For,” which ranked No. 117 on the chart dated Oct. 25. The July release is spending 14 weeks in a row on the chart after debuting at No. 6.

On Billboard's Hot 100, “Takedown” — sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung for the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack — is enjoying a 15-week run and “Strategy” from Twice's 14th EP logged 13 frames.

Separately, the music video for the group’s first English-language single, “The Feels,” surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, label JYP Entertainment said Tuesday. It is Twice’s ninth video to do so.


