Next week, wizards, witches and anyone who has ever wished they were will gather at Seoul’s Sejong Center for Performing Arts for a magical reunion.

From Oct. 24-26, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I in Concert" will bring the final battle of the wizarding world to life — on screen and through the soaring, Academy Award–winning score by Alexandre Desplat, performed live by the Seongnam Philharmonic Orchestra.

For fans, it is a chance to take a magical adventure through Harry, Ron and Hermione’s final year at Hogwarts as they hunt down the Horcruxes, all while being swept up in the dramatic pulse of live orchestral music.

Guiding the magic from the conductor’s podium is Shih-Hung-young, returning to lead the seventh installment after conducting the previous six film concerts. He has performed on more than 28 international tour stages, including in the United States, leading concerts themed on the "Harry Potter," "Lord of the Rings" and "Star Wars" franchises.

The conductor invites the audience to dust off their wands, brush up on the spells and prepare to be transported — not just to Hogwarts, but into a concert hall where music and film collide in dazzling harmony.

"Conducting film concerts is unique because it combines live performance with the visual elements of film," Young expresses in a recent written interview with The Korea Herald.

"Unlike traditional symphonic repertoire, where the focus is solely on the music, film concerts require a synchronized relationship between the orchestra and the film. This creates a dynamic interplay where the musicians must react to the visuals, bringing a different energy and urgency to the performance."

Perfect synchronization, he says, is everything, because any deviation can disrupt the overall experience. The key, he adds, is meticulous preparation. Young and the orchestra mark every cue rehearsal by rehearsal, and he uses visual markers on the screen to stay in sync.

"But the most important thing I focus on while conducting is the connection between the musicians and the music itself," he says. "I encourage them to engage with the film emotionally, reminding them that they are not just playing music but are integral to the storytelling."

Since its Korean debut in 2019, "Harry Potter" film concerts have been steady sellouts, attracting audiences young and old, with 93 percent of last May’s ticket holders under age 40, according to the Sejong Center.

The conductor sees the surge in popularity of film concerts as part nostalgia, part immersion.

"Audiences are drawn to the nostalgia and emotional resonance of beloved films. These film concerts have attracted and brought many more audiences to the concert halls, a great gateway to experience orchestral symphonic music.”

Young hopes audiences will experience the richness and complexity of the score in a way that recordings cannot capture.

"The nuances of orchestration, dynamics and the energy of a live performance bring a new dimension to the music," he says. "I hope we create a magical atmosphere where everyone feels connected to the story and the music, evoking the same emotions as the film and making it a truly memorable experience for all."