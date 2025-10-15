The 2025 Intangible Heritage Festival will bring Korea’s cultural legacy to life from Oct. 23 to 26 at the National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

Organized by the Korea Heritage Service and the National Intangible Heritage Center, the festival seeks to blend traditional and modern elements, uniting generations, regions and even global audiences.

The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m., Oct. 23, followed by a show titled "The Beginning of Intangible Heritage" at 7:30 p.m. Highlights include a lively performance of Korean traditional percussion music by samulnori master Kim Duk-soo, and "Namdo Farmers' Song," a special tribute to the late Cho Gong-rye, a renowned master of southern Korean folk songs. Choi’s performances will be recreated using AI, allowing her to "perform" alongside her disciples.

On Oct. 24, the festival will showcase a blend of Korea's heritage and contemporary artistic expressions. The "Master's Homage" performance at 7:30 p.m. will feature the revival of classic Korean songs, while "Continue" will present a creative performance that blends Gyeonggi Province folk music with contemporary sounds.

On the evening of Oct. 25, a special performance will bring together a number of notable traditional Korean musicians, including Lee Saeng-gang, a master of daegeum, and Kim Cheong-man, a renowned pansori singer.

The festival's closing ceremony the following day will feature performances by the Hareem and Blue Camel Ensemble, which will showcase an evocative blend of traditional and modern music.

In addition to the performances, attendees can also explore the "53rd Artist's Works Exhibition," showcasing more than 230 works by 102 master craftsmen who continue to preserve Korea's intangible cultural heritage. At the intangible Heritage Film Festival, visitors can watch award-winning films featuring Korea's traditions, including "The Magician" and "The King and the Clown."

Those seeking more interactive attractions can head to the Folk Playground to try traditional games such as yutnori and tuho. Other attractions include the Paldo Heung Market & Traditional Gourmet Festival, offering traditional food and handicrafts of Korea.

Tickets for the 2025 Intangible Heritage Festival's various events can be reserved through the National Intangible Heritage Center’s official website.