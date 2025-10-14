Culture Ministry passes decree to mandate that overseas game companies appoint domestic representatives

Starting Oct. 23, overseas game developers meeting certain conditions in South Korea must appoint a domestic representative, as the government seeks to level the regulatory playing field and improve consumer protection. Experts and domestic gaming companies question the efficacy of the new decree.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Tuesday that the amendment to the Game Industry Promotion Act, which mandates overseas game companies to appoint a domestic representative, was approved at the cabinet meeting. The Game Industry Promotion Act will take effect on Oct. 23.

Under the new rules, overseas developers with annual sales exceeding 1 trillion won ($698 million) — or those whose games were newly installed on domestic users’ mobile devices an average of 1,000 times per day in the previous year — must appoint a natural or legal person with a domicile or place of business in Korea. Failure to comply may result in a fine of 20 million won.

The decree emerges amid long-standing frustration from domestic game developers, who have long contended with a regulatory landscape that demands strict compliance with content rating classifications, disclosure of probability-based item information, consumer protection measures and extensive reporting obligations.

By contrast, firms without a legal presence in Korea have largely operated with relative impunity.

The introduction of a domestic representative requirement is intended to level the playing field, subjecting overseas companies that meet the criteria to the same compliance obligations as their Korean counterparts.

Beyond regulatory parity, the move is also expected to improve user recourse. For years, Korean players have faced obstacles when seeking assistance from overseas publishers, including language barriers, time zone differences and a lack of formal contact channels.

With the establishment of a domestic liaison, users may gain direct access to points of contact in case of technical issues, billing disputes or other service concerns.

Industry insiders, however, remain skeptical about the law’s practical impact.

“App stores such as Google Play and Apple Store essentially have the upper hand in distribution and many mobile developers are in a subordinate position,” said an official at a major Korean game company, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The real question is the effectiveness of the decree. Ultimately, enforceability comes down to the cooperation of the app stores to effectively regulate overseas gaming companies,” he said. Meaningful enforcement would likely require platforms to share granular data on game downloads and revenue figures across publishers, he said.

Meanwhile, smaller Korean developers, many of whom are increasingly focused on global expansion given the relatively limited domestic market, expressed little concern.

“Our primary focus is global market share,” said an official at a mid-sized studio. “We don’t view this amendment as a major issue. For small- to mid-sized developers, the scale and competition are so different that it doesn’t really apply to us.”

Legal experts note that, by some measures, the Korean law casts a wider net than domestic representative systems in other sectors.

Kim Jong-il, a senior advisor at law firm Hwawoo, highlighted that the criteria for regulating overseas game companies were recently revised.

In July, the Culture Ministry adjusted the threshold from companies averaging 100,000 domestic users over the three months before year-end, to those whose games are newly installed on domestic devices an average of 1,000 times per day over the previous year.

The amendment came as several domestic companies raised concerns that the thresholds in the enforcement decree were set too high, making it unlikely that many overseas companies would fall under the regulations.

“About 90 companies are expected to be regulated under this decree,” Kim said. “While domestic representative requirements are common across industries, the number of targets here is almost twice as large as in other sectors, so this isn’t a case of under-regulation," said Kim.

Nonetheless, some observers have called for more nuanced criteria. Lee Cheol-woo, head of the Korean Game User Association and a lawyer specializing in gaming, suggested incorporating metrics beyond sheer sales or download volume.

“For instance, provisions may not account for newly established companies with no prior-year revenue or other indicators of potential consumer harm, irrespective of company size,” he said.

Lee further emphasized that the system’s ultimate impact hinges not merely on thresholds or numbers, but on enforcement mechanisms.

“Fines alone aren’t enough. We need to consider measures that compel compliance, such as administrative actions: cancelling a game’s rating, effectively removing it from the store, or issuing corrective orders through the Culture Ministry,” he said.

“The first step has been taken with this law, covering nearly twice as many companies as comparable regimes, but the real test will be whether the government exerts sufficient pressure to ensure adherence," Kim added.

In addition to introducing the domestic representative system, Kim suggested strengthening Korea’s financial and content regulations to more effectively oversee gaming companies overseas.

"The domestic representative system for online services is especially difficult to enforce because online services easily cross borders, and expecting one service to fully comply with dozens of national regulations is inefficient and hard to verify," he said.

"Another approach is to strengthen financial regulations in a way that encourages overseas companies to establish local subsidiaries. Financial regulations in each country are designed to be difficult to bypass across borders. For example, if regulations prohibit the sale of sexualized or violent items in game payments, companies will establish a local subsidiary in Korea to comply with those rules," Kim added.