HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, MMA IMPACT VIETNAM has established its position as the leading prestigious marketing event in Vietnam, where business leaders, global experts, and the marketer community converge to share, learn, and shape the future. In 2025, MMA IMPACT VIETNAM officially returns with a stronger scale and influence, marking a 14-year journey of creating value for the entire industry.

A 14-Year Milestone: From Prestige to Widespread Influence Across the Marketing Industry

Since its inception, MMA IMPACT VIETNAM has been shaped not only as a place to announce the latest marketing trends but also as a launchpad for revolutionary ideas. Through each successful year, the event has increasingly become a bridge between global knowledge and practical application in Vietnam, helping businesses find a path to sustainable growth in a volatile market. This distinction has made MMA IMPACT VIETNAM an essential "powerhouse gathering" for senior leaders, CMOs, and pioneering marketers.

Most recently, MMA IMPACT VIETNAM 2024 made a brilliant mark with 50 world-class international speakers, 25 in-depth discussion sessions, 35 partners, and over 300 million media interactions. Notably, the event brought together 1,500 attendees, primarily C-level and senior leaders, further affirming that the annual MMA IMPACT VIETNAM series is the meeting place for the industry's most influential decision-makers.

Stepping into 2025, MMA IMPACT VIETNAM is expected to continue to raise the bar, with the participation of over 1,000 delegates, 40+ speakers, and in-depth, exclusive workshop sessions designed for leaders and senior marketers. Set against a market backdrop of volatility yet full of opportunity, the event promises to be a pivotal milestone for growth strategies in this crucial period.

The prestige of MMA IMPACT VIETNAM 2025 is also reinforced by the support of major names such as Google, Heineken Vietnam, La Vie, GrabAds, Suntory PepsiCo, and more than 20 leading media partners like Chicilon, Haravan, Lava Digital Group, and others. They are not just partners but also "trailblazers," sharing knowledge, experience, and vision to drive the entire industry forward. The fact that these pioneering brands have chosen MMA IMPACT VIETNAM 2025 as their destination demonstrates its appeal and influence, extending far beyond the scope of a typical annual event.

Act | Accelerate | Advance: A Growth Roadmap for the Modern CMO

MMA IMPACT VIETNAM 2025 embraces the theme "Powering Marketing for Growth," reflecting the spirit and challenges of today's industry. Centered on 03 pillars: Act | Accelerate | Advance – it provides a roadmap to move marketers and businesses from strategy to execution, and from action to lasting breakthroughs. Specifically:

Especially in the context of the year-end – a time when businesses need to break through to meet KPIs and prepare for the new year's strategy – MMA IMPACT VIETNAM 2025 is seen as a powerful push, providing the tools, mindset, and practical solutions to make marketing a sustainable growth driver. Get ready to be a part of MMA IMPACT VIETNAM 2025 – where marketing is redefined, and where knowledge, strategy, and connection will together create the momentum for future growth!

Event Information:

Register today to secure your place at Vietnam's premier strategic marketing event. Learn more and register at: https://mmaglobal.com/impactvietnam2025

ABOUT THE MMA (GLOBAL MARKETING ASSOCIATION)

The Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) is the world's leading non-profit global marketing trade association, comprising over 800 member companies across 16 regional offices, including Vietnam. The MMA is the only marketing organization that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, MarTech players, and media companies to work collaboratively to architect the future of marketing.

Led by CMOs, the MMA is committed to driving industry innovation, helping brands optimize current marketing effectiveness, and leveraging data, AI, and science to generate real business growth. The MMA invests millions of dollars annually in rigorous research to provide the global marketing community with unparalleled success stories and actionable tools.

Contact: Yen Le, yen.le@mmaglobal.com