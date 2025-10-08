SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, safe, healthy, and sustainable buildings, today announced the launch of its Silent-Aire Coolant Distribution platform at Data Centre World Asia 2025 in Singapore, expanding its thermal management portfolio to meet the growing demands of high-density data centres. The new CDUs offer scalable cooling capacities ranging from 500kW to over 10MW, with flexible configurations that suit any data centre deployment. Units can be installed in-row or along the whitespace perimeter, supporting diverse liquid-cooling and hybrid designs. This versatility ensures precise, efficient cooling across a spectrum of high-performance environments, from edge-based inference to full-scale AI factories.

To maximise uptime, efficiency and space constraints, the system offers built-in component redundancy with up to three heat exchangers and three pumps in one system, an innovation that minimises the need for additional units, saving valuable space and supporting the "five nines" uptime needs of data centre professionals. Further bolstering system performance, advanced control capabilities enable each unit to operate independently or in unison, automatically adapting to rapid fluctuations in cooling demand or component failures without manual intervention. Together, these features represent a significant advantage over other options and the perfect solution in land-constrained markets like Singapore.

"As AI accelerates, denser chips are generating unprecedented heat, making cooling innovation a critical priority. The launch of this expanded series of CDU technology marks a pivotal step in our commitment to advance data centre cooling," said Ali Badreddine, vice president, Data Centre Solutions and Project Delivery, Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls. "By collaborating with leading ecosystem players in the hyperscale, colocation and semiconductor industry, we've engineered an innovative and scalable platform that meets the demands of next-generation AI training and inference hardware."

This launch builds on Johnson Controls' broad portfolio of existing Silent-Aire, York and M&M Carnot thermal management products that serve data centres worldwide. By adopting Johnson Controls' comprehensive thermal management solutions, owners and operators can significantly improve total facility efficiency through the company's innovation, scalability and consistency. Since 2020, large data centres have typically had to divert more than 30% of their energy consumption to cooling and other non-IT functions. Johnson Controls' solutions can reduce non-IT energy consumption by nearly 50% even in the Asia Pacific data centre hubs with the warmest climates.

Johnson Controls delivers an integrated approach for data centre customers, supporting the full lifecycle of building operations. From thermal management and building automation to fire protection, physical security, energy efficiency, and digitally connected services, the company's solutions work seamlessly together to enable intelligent, high-performance environments. This technology is backed by a global network of more than 40,000 field and service technicians, ensuring dependable maintenance, rapid parts delivery and consistent service worldwide.

Johnson Controls manufactures the Silent-Aire CDUs at facilities across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. With more than 1.8 million square feet of production floorspace, this global footprint helps to increase capacity needed to meet the accelerated pace of data centre development.

In 2025, Johnson Controls was named a top thermal management provider for data centres by ABI Research, recognising its excellence in innovation, implementation and customer-centric approach as well as named to the Fortune Change the World list for its YORK® YVAM Air-Cooled Magnetic Bearing chiller for its market-leading capabilities that reduce power consumption by 40%, consume zero on-site water and operate at low noise levels, demonstrating how advanced technology can drive sustainability and deliver meaningful societal benefits.

To learn more about Johnson Controls Silent-Aire CDU, visit: https://www.silent-aire.com/cdu/

To learn more about Johnson Controls at Data Centre World Asia 2025, visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.sg/events/data-centre-world-asia-2025

###

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centres, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.