Hwasa of Mamamoo is set to return on Oct. 15 with single “Good Goodbye,” her agency P Nation said Wednesday.

A teaser trailer for her solo effort was uploaded showing the songstress sitting on a sandy beach slumped against a miniature doll house. It has been over a year since her second solo EP “O” which topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 14 regions, while its focus track “Na” hit No. 1 on its Top Songs Chart in seven.

Meanwhile, Solar will launch tour “Solaris” in Seoul on Oct. 11. She teased the upcoming tour with a teaser video Wednesday, in which she boarded on a space shuttle named after the upcoming tour.

The singer is slated to visit four more cities across the region: Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Singapore and Taipei.