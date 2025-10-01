HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions, a leading genetic testing innovator in Asia, has partnered with AMPATH (American Institute of Pathology and Laboratory Sciences), a trusted provider of high-quality diagnostic services in India, to open a new advanced genomics laboratory in Hyderabad. This collaboration aims to bring high-value, next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies closer to patients and healthcare providers across the country.

By combining AMPATH's extensive diagnostic network with Gene Solutions' expertise in genomics, the partnership will enable more timely, accessible, and informative testing in key areas such as reproductive health, cancer screening, and personalized medicine.

Bringing Advanced Genomics into Everyday Practice

AMPATH's nationwide infrastructure—comprising over 20 satellite laboratories and more than 2,000 collection points—provides a strong foundation to introduce genomics into routine diagnostics. Leveraging this reach, the newly established NGS laboratory in Hyderabad will offer:

Supporting Better Patient Care Through Advanced Testing

The collaboration between Gene Solutions and Ampath introduces advanced diagnostic tools that support more informed clinical decisions. By offering access to innovative genomic solutions, the partnership contributes to:

A Shared Vision for Accessible Precision Medicine

"This partnership reflects a shared vision—making high-quality, science-driven genetic testing more widely available," said Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nghia, Co-founder and CEO of Gene Solutions. "We believe that technology should be inclusive. Working with AMPATH allows us to deliver advanced solutions through a familiar and trusted healthcare network."

Dr. Maneesh Bagai, COO of AMPATH shared: "We are thrilled to expand into next-generation sequencing through this strategic alliance. Together, we are redefining what's possible in diagnostics—whether it's in maternal health, early cancer detection, or personalized oncology with patient centric approach."

About AMPATH

AMPATH (American Institute of Pathology and Laboratory Sciences) is a trusted leader in pathology services in India, known for its adherence to international standards and excellence in clinical diagnostics. Headquartered in Hyderabad, AMPATH operates a Central Reference Laboratory and a growing network of 20+ satellite labs across India, supported by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories) accreditation.

AMPATH is part of CTSI South Asia, which also operates the American Oncology Institute (AOI) and a network of specialty hospitals, reinforcing its commitment to outcome-focused, patient-centric healthcare. Through this integrated ecosystem, AMPATH plays a pivotal role in supporting precision medicine, early disease detection, and personalized treatment strategies across oncology and other specialties.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a multinational biotechnology company at the forefront of genetic testing and research innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. Leveraging Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Artificial Intelligence, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), cancer screening via circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), genomic profiling, and treatment monitoring.

In addition to delivering over two million genetic tests, Gene Solutions is recognized for its proprietary research, CAP-accredited laboratories, and contributions to advancing precision medicine through clinical studies, technology development, and regional collaborations.

