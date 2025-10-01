President Lee Jae Myung met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the US entrepreneur behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT, as the latter visited Seoul on Wednesday.

At the meeting held at the presidential office in Seoul, Lee and Altman exchanged their views on South Korea's ambition to become an AI hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

During Altman's visit, South Korea's Science Ministry and OpenAI signed a nonbinding agreement, under which OpenAI would support South Korea's AI transformation and help foster its AI ecosystem.

The memorandum of understanding outlines plans to help South Korea use AI to spur balanced growth outside Seoul, expand adoption of the technology in the public sector and foster startups specializing in artificial intelligence, the presidential office said.

Lee's office added that such a plan will accelerate South Korea's bid to become one of the top three global AI powerhouses and support the spread of AI technology.

During the meeting, Lee recognized Altman as a leader who presented a new vision for human civilization through innovative technologies, his office said. The president also voiced hopes for continued cooperation with OpenAI to boost South Korea’s exports and job creation, according to the office.