Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to permanent neutrality while lauding South Korea’s support at the United Nations on Friday.

The country was declared a permanently neutral state on Dec. 12, 1995, through UN General Assembly Resolution 50/80, making Turkmenistan the only country whose neutrality is officially recognized by the UN.

According to the 1907 Hague Convention, neutrality is defined as a state’s impartiality in conflicts, with belligerents expected to respect this status.

The resource-rich Central Asian nation highlighted national milestones led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who serves as national leader of the Turkmen people and chair of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.

Marking Turkmenistan’s 34th anniversary of independence, the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality, and the designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev praised his country’s leadership for steady development and growing international stature.

He also expressed his gratitude to South Korea for co-sponsoring the latest UN resolution on Turkmenistan’s neutrality and highlighted Seoul’s key role in the country’s regional diplomacy.

“In the foreign policy strategy of independent and neutral Turkmenistan, special importance is given to developing relations with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, especially with the Republic of Korea," the ambassador said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Turkmenistan and Korea share many commonalities, such as cultural affinity, similar views on the international agenda and mutual interests in cultural, humanitarian and economic fields, according to the embassy.

Durdyyev hailed the relationship as “an enduring partnership that has steadily expanded across politics, economy, culture and education,” noting it was further enriched in 2025 by high-level visits and landmark projects.

He cited contracts, worth a combined $1 billion, signed between Turkmenistan and Korean companies for industrial and health care projects, along with a phone conversation between Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Lee Jae Myung on Aug. 29 that reaffirmed a strategic partnership.

Durdyyev also highlighted the launch of direct passenger flights and a sharp rise in trade, marking new momentum in Turkmenistan-Korea connectivity and economic cooperation.

Turkmenistan launched its first-ever direct passenger flight between Incheon and Ashgabat in July, operating weekly on Mondays.

The route, with Ashgabat as a key Silk Road hub, facilitates connections to major European cities such as Frankfurt, Milan and Istanbul, serving as a strategic bridge between East and West.