Two actors share the weight and the humanity behind the characters Eun-jung and Sang-yeon

Autumn has arrived -- and few series mirror its bittersweet, reflective mood as vividly as "You and Everything Else."

Eschewing adrenaline-fueled hooks, the series is less about plot twists than it is about the subtle accumulation of memory, regret and longing. Accordingly, "You and Everything Else" is not casual binge material; rather, it offers a viewing experience that lingers long after the credits roll, inviting repeated revisits as foreshadowing gradually comes into focus.

At the heart of the series is the evolving, lifelong friendship between Eun-jung (Kim Go-eun) and Sang-yeon (Park Ji-hyun), childhood friends whose reunion triggers a bombshell revelation -- that Sang-yeon is terminally ill and wishes to pursue assisted euthanasia in Switzerland. Sang-yeon asks Eun-jung to accompany her.

The series begins with an emotionally charged opening but then moves into a quieter, contemplative exploration of the two women's lives, examining the dynamics of their complex bond full of love, jealousy and nostalgia.

Kim, whose previous work includes Korean favorites like "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" and "Exhuma," described her portrayal of Eun-jung’s relationship with Sang-yeon as far more nuanced than conventional friendship.

“For Eun-jung, Sang-yeon is probably the person who had the greatest impact on her life. I analyzed their relationship not so much as a friendship but rather as one human influencing another," Kim said during an interview held in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, on Sept. 22.

“There’s compassion for this person and also understanding. I thought those things accumulated over time. Perhaps it was closer to love between people. Friendship is a kind of love too, but in any case, I don’t think it was simply a friendship," she said.

The series navigates emotionally charged territory with care, particularly when addressing Sang-yeon’s desire for assisted death.

Kim noted, “As for assisted death ... what was needed before that was building up the narrative well. Everyone carried a certain sense of responsibility and wanted to portray (assisted death) with weight, without treating it lightly.”

“Even during filming, it felt like we were taking each step with great caution. We wanted to approach it thoughtfully, hoping it would be received well," she added.

Kim added that if someone dear to her asked for support on their path to euthanasia, she wouldn’t hesitate. “I think assisted death is ultimately an individual choice. Since I haven’t experienced that kind of suffering myself, I don’t think I can say I’m for it or against it. But if someone closest to me wished for such companionship, I would be willing to walk alongside them,” she said.

Kim’s kind, grounded Eun-jung contrasts with Sang-yeon’s layered, sometimes unrelatable complexity. Haunted by her brother’s suicide and her mother’s death from cancer, Sang-yeon is a character sculpted by grief, making her simultaneously pitiable and challenging to empathize with.

Park Ji-hyun, the emerging talent behind "Hidden Face" and "Flex x Cop," reflected on this duality.

“From the very beginning, I found Sang-yeon to be really pitiful. I tend to believe that every character has their own reasons and legitimacy, so when I first received the script for Sang-yeon, I strongly felt that I needed to protect her more, that I had to persuade the audience to understand her," said Park.

Nevertheless, she recognized that Sang-yeon’s choices might spark mixed reactions, emphasizing that audience interpretation is a key piece of the storytelling. “Interpreting (Sang-yeon) is the viewers’ role. However, they take it in -- that, I believe, is what completes the work. How they perceive and interpret the character is something I consider to be open.”

Park also highlighted the accessibility of Sang-yeon’s emotional landscape, stressing that Sang-yeon has the potential to resonate with audiences across regions.

“I thought the deprivations that Sang-yeon experienced in the past are very specific, yet something anyone could relate to. ... I think everyone experiences some sense of lack or loneliness regarding others at least once," she said.

"From Sang-yeon’s perspective, these emotions were magnified and misinterpreted, growing far larger in her eyes. I (tried to play Sang-yeon) by magnifying the deprivations and emotions she felt in childhood. I think many people can relate to both Eun-jung and Sang-yeon," said Park.