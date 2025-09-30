South Korean full-service law firm Yoon & Yang said Monday it has appointed former First Vice Trade Minister Park Jin-kyu as its legal adviser.

Yoon & Yang expects to significantly enhance its expertise in the energy and trade sectors in line with the ongoing paradigm shift in industrial policies under the Lee Jae Myung administration, the law firm said in a statement.

“Park’s comprehensive experience in both industry and trade will provide practical solutions to help corporate clients turn policy-driven challenges into opportunities amid the changing industrial policies of the Lee Jae Myung administration. Yoon & Yang will continue to offer unique advisory services to companies navigating global trade shifts and industrial transitions,” Yoon & Yang’s representative managing partner Lee Myung-soo said in a recent press release.

Park Jin-kyu, who served as vice minister at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy from 2020 to 2022, is considered a veteran in the industry and trade areas after garnering extensive experience in industrial, energy and trade policies, international trade and foreign investment during his 31-year career at the ministry.

While leading the government’s major industrial initiatives in the early 2020s, Park played a key role in formulating and implementing the Korean New Deal -- a massive government-led program drawn up as part of plans to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to lay the foundations for future economic growth -- and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy, the law firm said.

He made essential contributions in promoting key industries, including semiconductors, secondary batteries and biotechnology, and established a global supply chain and safety net, it added.