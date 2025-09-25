Story of Korean-American girl who dreams of joining a K-pop girl group to hit theaters in February 2027

A K-pop movie co-produced by Hybe America and US film studio Paramount Pictures has finalized its cast and officially begun filming.

The K-pop movie project began filming in Seoul on Sunday, announcing nine new faces to the cast: Sung Joon, Kang So-ra, Lee Hyong-chol, Lee A-in, Renata Vaca, Silia Kapsis, Aliyah Turner, Kim Shana and Park Ju-bi.

Alongside the leads Yoo Ji-young and singer-songwriter Eric Nam, the film has also confirmed the participation of Korean actor Yoo Ji-tae, Tony Revolori and Gia Kim, adding more star power to its lineup.

The upcoming film tells the story of a Korean-American girl who, despite her family's opposition, aspires to become a member of a next-generation K-pop girl group by competing in a TV audition program.

Director Benson Lee, known for his work on "Seoul Camp 1986" starring actor Cha In-pyo, will helm the movie. Eileen Shim, who co-wrote Disney+ series "The Acolyte," penned the screenplay.

The movie will be filmed in Korea, marking the first time a major Hollywood studio production is being shot entirely in the country, according to Hybe. With production underway across multiple cities, shooting will continue in Incheon, Gimpo, Paju and Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province.

The film is slated to hit theaters Feb. 12, 2027.