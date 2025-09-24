The number of South Korean patients diagnosed with depression topped 1.1 million last year, according to recent data from the National Health Insurance Service. The figure reached 1,106,603 in 2024, marking a 33 percent increase from 832,483 patients in 2020. Depression treatments also rose by 33.3 percent over the same period.

Over the past five years, the number of depression patients has steadily grown, with an average annual increase of 7.4 percent. Patient counts were 915,910 in 2021, 1,001,046 in 2022 and 1,043,732 in 2023.

Women accounted for 67 percent (743,590) of depression patients last year, while men made up 363,013. By age group, those in their 20s represented the largest share with 194,261, followed by people in their 30s, 40s and 60s.

Notably, depression among children under 10 surged dramatically over the last five years — from 991 patients in 2020 to 2,162 in 2024, a 118 percent increase. During the same period, patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s rose by 36 percent, 70 percent and 52 percent, respectively.