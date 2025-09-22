From sparkling shine muscat to campbell sweet red: 12 liquors compete for APEC’s official drink

A special tasting event featuring traditional Korean alcoholic beverages was held Friday in Seoul, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set for Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs at a hotel in Seoul, brought together officials from APEC member economies, including diplomats based in Korea, to sample and vote on a toast beverage for the summit’s gala dinner.

A total of 12 candidates were selected from the winners of an annual Korean liquor award hosted by the Agriculture Ministry since 2010. The selected beverages — ranging from makgeolli, soju and wine to brandy and sparkling white wine — were paired with a dish in the five-course meal served at the event.

Though some beverages on the list, such as grape-based wines or brandy, may appear more Western in style than traditionally Korean, they are officially recognized as Korean traditional liquor under current Korean law.

In 2010, the Korean government established a legal definition of “traditional liquor,” stating that a beverage qualifies as Korean traditional liquor if it is made entirely from locally grown agricultural ingredients or produced by an agricultural business entity.

“The white sparkling wine made from Shine Muscat grapes was excellent. It paired very well with the avocado and caviar appetizer,” said Peruvian Ambassador to South Korea Paul Duclos, who was among the attendees.

“My second favorite was the red wine served with the steak. It had a slightly different taste of grapes, and went perfectly with the main dish.”

The white sparkling wine he referred to was Mireuato Shine Muscat White Sparkling, produced in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province. The region is known for its favorable grape-growing conditions, characterized by low rainfall and ample sunlight.

His second pick was Country Campbell Sweet, also produced in Yeongdong. It has received multiple awards since 2019 for its rich aroma and flavor profile.

Among the strongest drinks at the event was DureAng Brandy, a 35-percent proof liquor distilled from wine made from Kyoho grapes grown in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.

The makgeolli category also featured creative options, such as a citron-infused variety and a traditional version made with glutinous rice.

The ballots cast during the tasting event will be delivered to the APEC summit organizing committee. Following internal review, one of the 12 candidates will be selected as the official beverage for the leaders’ toast at the summit banquet.