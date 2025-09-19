A short video showing a supposed live-action remake of “Kpop Demon Hunters” went viral on Thursday, only to later be revealed as an AI creation.

The 35-second clip, titled “K-pop Demon Hunters film leaks,” began spreading rapidly on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

In the video, actors appeared to be preparing for a shoot and are seen interacting with staff on set. The cast members closely resemble the film’s characters, such as Rumi, Zoey and Mira of fictional girl band Huntrix, and Jin-woo and Mystery from Saja Boys.

The clip quickly gained traction, racking up more than 2.6 million views as of Friday noon.

It was later confirmed, however, that the footage was AI-generated. The video was uploaded by Fantasoner, a YouTube channel with over 80,000 subscribers that produces all of its content using AI tools.

Many viewers expressed shock, leaving comments including, “It’s so realistic it’s scary,” and “I thought Netflix was really filming a live-action film.”

The channel has previously released similar projects, including an AI-generated live-action version of the Japanese animated classic “Howl’s Moving Castle.”

While many fans praised how realistic the videos are, some local tech experts voiced concerns over the ethical implications of such hyper-realistic AI content. They noted that while AI opens new creative possibilities, clearer labeling and stronger guidelines are needed to prevent confusion and to protect original creators.