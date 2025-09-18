Seventeen is taking over Hong Kong, with a series of events inspired by the band.

The city’s international airport welcomes visitors with a billboard and tourist spots including the Star Street are filled with the group's official characters called "Miniteens."

Cable cars, trams and ferries are wrapped up with pictures of the bandmates and their concert posters while 14 hotels, such as The Peninsula, offer rooms themed after the band.

The highlight of the citywide program is the drone show, which will come to the beach for four days next week.

Dubbed “Caratia,” the large-scale events are organized to celebrate the 13-member act’s live show, slated to be held at the largest concert venue in the city on Sept. 27 and 28. The concerts are part of the group's world tour, and will be the band’s first standalone gigs in Hong Kong in seven years.