Three general officers at the Defense Counterintelligence Command were additionally suspended on Thursday over their alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid, the defense ministry said.

"The defense ministry separated the three general officers, pending suspension, to verify objective facts in relation to the martial law imposition and seek swift stabilization of the organization," the ministry said in a notice to reporters.

The command is suspected of playing a central role in the martial law imposition, with Yeo In-hyung, the former head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, accused of sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission.

Yeo has also been indicted on charges including perjury and violation of military secrets.

With the latest move, all seven general officers at the counterintelligence command have been suspended from their duties.

The government seeks to transfer the roles of the counterintelligence command to other institutions and eventually scrap the organization, according to a policy road map confirmed Tuesday. (Yonhap)