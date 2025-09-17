Fans criticize tributes to controversial US far-right activist

Former Wonder Girls member Sunye has come under fire after posting a social media tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot during a debate event at Utah Valley University in the US on Aug. 10.

Her post followed similar messages posted by Super Junior’s Choi Si-won, who also drew criticism for mourning Kirk despite his history of controversial statements that often stirred political discord.

Kirk, CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization "Turning Point USA" and a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump, frequently focused on culture-war issues and made contentious remarks on gender, race and politics.

Sunye, on Tuesday, uploaded a clip of Kirk's memorial to her Instagram story with a passage from 1 John 4:9-10 and text that praised him for preaching Jesus Christ “until his final moments on Earth.”

The post was removed shortly after, likely in response to mounting backlash.

Some fans and online comments opposing the conservative activist expressed disappointment, saying they would unfollow, calling the situation heartbreaking for longtime supporters. Critical remarks have continued to appear under her other posts.

Kirk’s death has sparked a wave of controversy in Korea, with several celebrities posting and then retracting tributes amid public outrage.

Choi also shared a memorial post on Aug. 11 from US pastor John Bevere and the Christian group Bible Alive, which described Kirk as “one of America’s heroes” who “stood firmly against evil.” After criticism that the post appeared to endorse Kirk’s far-right stance, Choi deleted it and issued an explanation through the fan platform Bubble on Friday.

“I want to clarify regarding the tribute to Charlie Kirk,” Choi wrote. “I deleted the post because it seemed my intention was being misinterpreted. Regardless of politics, the fact that he lost his life in front of so many university students is a heartbreaking tragedy. That was the reason I mourned him.”

“While I appreciate the media attention, I felt my intentions had already been conveyed. Since there is still interest, I decided to explain further,” he added.