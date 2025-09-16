The summer of 2025 was the hottest on record in South Korea, driven by the overlapping influence of the North Pacific High and Tibetan High, which trapped persistent heat over the Korean Peninsula.

It marked the second straight year of record-breaking summer temperatures.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the national average temperature from June 1 to Aug. 31 reached 25.7 degrees Celsius, edging out last summer’s 25.6 C, the highest since records began in 1973.

The average daily high was 30.7 C (highest on record), and the average low was 21.5 C, second only to 2024’s 21.7 C.

The country saw an average of 28.1 heat wave days (third highest) and 15.5 tropical nights (fourth highest), reflecting a continued trend of extreme summer heat.