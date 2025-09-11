Trump paused return of Koreans to ask if Seoul wanted to skilled workers to remain: Foreign Ministry

A total of 316 South Korean workers detained in the US are set to fly home Thursday, with Washington vowing they will face no hurdles if they return.

Seoul further disclosed that US President Donald Trump delayed the process of the Korean workers' return to confirm whether the South Korean government wanted them to remain in the US to train American labor or return home.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that all but one of the South Koreans detained during the Sept. 4 immigration raid at the construction site of the HL-GA battery plant, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution near Savannah, Georgia, would be on board the flight.

“Our nationals who are currently in detention will be able to board a (chartered) plane and return home tomorrow, and we have once again confirmed (with the US side) that no handcuffing will take place in the course of that process,” Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Wednesday during a briefing at the South Korean Embassy in Washington.

“We have also received an assurance (from the US side) that these individuals will face no penalties if they come back to the US in the future to enter and work,” Cho told reporters.

The chartered flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia will depart on Thursday at noon local time.

Cho disclosed his agreement with US officials after meeting Wednesday morning with Marco Rubio, who wears two hats as US Secretary of State and White House national security adviser. Cho also reaffirmed this during his meeting with Andy Baker, White House deputy national security adviser and national security adviser to Vice President JD Vance, on Wednesday afternoon.

“More importantly, we will create a new investment category in line with our long-term investment in the US so that company personnel can visit and work in the US without inconvenience,” Cho said.

Cho underscored that Seoul and Washington “will establish a working group between the US State Department and South Korea’s Foreign Ministry to swiftly discuss and develop a new form of visas.”

South Koreans detained in what marked the largest-ever single-site raid by the Department of Homeland Security were initially scheduled to return home Thursday on a chartered flight arranged by LG Energy Solution.

However, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Wednesday that their departure was suddenly delayed due to what US authorities called “circumstances on the US side,” without giving more details.

Initially, the delay was attributed by South Korea’s local media to administrative procedures, such as whether detainees would be handcuffed during transport from detention centers to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where the chartered flight waited.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry later stated that this was not the case, elucidating that Cho confirmed the exact reason during his morning meeting with Rubio.

“Minister Cho learned during his meeting with Secretary Rubio this morning that the so-called ‘US circumstances’ referred to President Trump’s order to temporarily suspend the repatriation process in order to ascertain South Korea’s position on whether the detained Korean nationals — all of whom are skilled workers — should remain in the US to continue working and train American workers, or be sent back to Korea," a Foreign Ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity during a briefing at the South Korean Embassy in Washington.

The delay was informed to Seoul only after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, US officials did not specify the reason for the decision, the official added.

Fourteen other workers, 10 from China, three from Japan, and one from Indonesia, will also return on the same flight.