Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 14 years. He is 9 years younger than I am, and when we got married, we each brought three children into our blended family. For the past two years, I was the primary caregiver for my mother after she had a stroke. Even before that, I spent a significant amount of my time caring for my elderly parents.

My husband has always had his own hobbies and keeps busy with work. He had always said he understood and supported me in devoting so much time to my parents, especially since our youngest child is now almost 17. I thought we had an understanding and that we were on solid ground.

Recently, however, he told me something that completely devastated me: He said he has never loved me. Hearing those words broke me.

On top of that, I've discovered that he has been calling another woman multiple times a day, sitting with her at ball games and spending time with her in ways that feel very intimate. When I confronted him, he denied that this was the reason he wanted a divorce and claimed he's done nothing wrong.

I'm tired of the lies and the betrayal, but at the same time, I still love him. I don't know how to reconcile those feelings or what to do next. Do I keep fighting for our marriage, even though he has checked out? Or is it time to let go, even though I don't feel ready to give up on him? -- Lost and Confused

Dear Lost and Confused: This is an incredibly difficult situation, and I'm so sorry that your husband has put you through it. Of course you feel hurt and betrayed. From what you've shared, you sound like an amazing daughter and wife, and you absolutely do not deserve this kind of treatment.

That said, it's clear that your husband has made his choice. If he is unwilling to work on the marriage, as painful as it is, you may need to grant him the divorce and focus on yourself.

Remember, the best way to move forward is to live well. It will hurt now, but in the long run, you'll likely find peace and happiness outside of a relationship with someone who has shown themselves to be selfish and uncaring.

You are stronger than you know, and brighter days are ahead.

애니에게: 남편과 저는 결혼한지 14년이 되었습니다. 남편은 저보다 9살 연하이고 결혼할 때 각자 세명의 아이들을 데리고 합쳤죠. 지난 2년간 저는 뇌졸중으로 쓰러지신 제 어머니의 간호를 도맡아왔어요. 그전에도 저는 나이드신 부모님을 돌보는데 많은 시간을 할애해 왔었고요.

제 남편은 늘 취미생활을 즐겼고 일로도 바빴습니다. 제가 저희 부모님에게 그렇게 많은 시간을 쓰는 것을 이해한다고 늘 말해왔고 지지해주었어요. 이제 저희 가장 막내가 거의 17세가 되었으니 더더욱이요. 저는 저희가 의견이 맞고 확실한 상태라고 생각했죠.

하지만 최근 그사람이 제게 한 말은 저를 엄청난 충격에 빠지게 했습니다. 단한번도 저를 사랑한 적이 없다는 말로요. 그 말을 듣는 것은 저를 완전히 상심하게 만들었죠.

그뿐만 아니라 저는 남편이 하루에도 몇번이고 다른 여자에게 전화를 해왔다는 걸 알게 되었어요. 야구장에서도 함께 앉고 굉장히 친밀하게 느껴지는 방식으로 그녀와 함께 시간을 보내왔다는 걸요. 제가 따졌더니 남편은 그것 때문에 이혼을 원하는 것은 아니라고 부정하면서 자신은 아무 잘못도 하지 않았다고 하더군요.

저는 거짓말과 배신에 지쳤지만 동시에 여전히 그사람을 사랑합니다. 어떻게 하면 그 감정들을 받아들일지 혹은 앞으로 어떻게 해야할지 모르겠어요. 이미 남편의 마음이 떠났는데도 싸워서 결혼을 유지해야할까요? 아니면 아직 남편을 포기할 준비가 되지 않았는데도 놓아주어야 할까요? -- 길을 잃고 혼란스러운 이

길을 잃고 혼란스러운 님께: 믿기 어려울 정도로 어려운 상황이시네요. 남편으로 인해 이런 일을 겪고 계시다니 정말 유감입니다. 당신이 상처받고 배신감을 느끼는 것은 당연해요. 말씀하신 것만 봐도 당신은 너무 훌륭한 딸이자 아내이신 것 같고 절대로 이런 식으로 취급받을 이유가 없습니다.

그렇다고는 하지만 남편분은 이미 선택을 하신 것이 분명해 보이네요. 남편이 결혼을 유지하고자 노력할 의지가 없다면 고통스럽기는 하지만 이혼을 해주시고 자신에게 집중해야할 필요가 있을지도 모르겠습니다. 앞으로 나아가는 가장 좋은 방법은 잘 사는 것이라는 것을 기억하세요. 지금은 마음이 아프겠지만 긴 관점에서 보면 이기적이고 남을 돌볼 줄 모르는 사람과의 관계에서 벗어나 평온과 행복을 찾으실 수 있을 겁니다.

당신은 스스로가 생각하는 것보다 강합니다. 그리고 앞으로는 더 좋은 날들이 남아있어요.