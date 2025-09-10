FNC's first new rock band in a decade eyes rookie of the year with debut album

AxMxP marched into the music world on Wednesday with a self-titled album and the bold ambition to take home the rookie of the year award.

The new rock band is under Korea's "band powerhouse" FNC Entertainment, home to rock bands FT Island and CN Blue.

Short for "Amplify Music Power," the band's name represents its goal to project its voice and connect with the world. The team consists of four members: Ha Yoo-joon, Cru, Kim Shin and Ju-hwan.

"We are truly excited about what is ahead. We will try our best, and I hope people will continue to look forward to it and support us along the way," drummer Cru told reporters during a media showcase held at the Olympic Park Olympic Hall in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.

The debut album, which has drawn considerable hype, revolves around the theme of an "emotional storm," representing a sudden rush of strong and colorful emotions into the daily lives of four teenage boys, explained guitarist and vocalist Kim.

The 10-track package includes three lead tracks: "I Did It," "Love Poem" and "Shocking Drama." The band's lead vocalist, Ha Yoo-joon, co-wrote the lyrics for the B-side track "Headbang."

When asked about his first encounter with "I Did It," Ha said it instantly clicked.

"I am personally a big fan of hip-hop, and the song is a hip-hop-based rock track, which I thought would be great for us to perform and play on the stage," he added.

Ju-hwan, the band's bassist, said "Love Poem" is a catchy song, especially the chorus, noting that it will keep playing in people's minds.

While it is common for rock bands to write their own songs, since it is a key part of their artistic identity, AxMxP's songs are produced by composers. Amidst skepticism about the group's musical identity, Kim Shin noted that all four bandmates can create music, and they plan to release self-written songs in the future.

All in all, Ha said the band hopes to win the rookie of the year award — usually given to a newcomer who has had the most impressive debut or first-year performance.

"I hope we can win the once-in-a-lifetime award with our debut album," he added.