HD Hyundai said Tuesday that it is participating in Gastech 2025, the world’s largest gas exhibition, taking place this week in Milan.

Joining the exhibition are the group’s six affiliates -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo, HD Hyundai Samho, HD Hyundai Marine Solution and HD Hyundai Electric.

During the four-day event from Tuesday to Friday, the group will take part in 36 programs, ranging from signing memorandums of understanding with major industry players to obtaining certifications from global classification societies.

The group will also present its latest eco-friendly and AI-driven technologies.

HD Hyundai is set to receive approval in principle from Norwegian classification society Det Norske Veritas and others for its gas carrier design. The vessel design relocates crew accommodation to the forward part of the ship to provide additional space on the upper deck. Multiple wind-assisted propulsion systems are installed to improve fuel efficiency.

HD Hyundai will secure approval in principle from the American Bureau of Shipping for VesselWise, a system that autonomously optimizes equipment operation without crew intervention. It will also undergo a product design assessment for its AI-driven cargo handling solution, which calculates optimal evaporation gas usage during voyages.

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai will sign a memorandum with Swedish marine safety technology producer Consilium to link HiCAMS -- an AI-based integrated safety control solution with video fire detection -- to existing shipboard fire detection systems.

Additionally, the group will ink a memorandum with Lloyd’s Register for a joint development project to remodel liquefied petroleum gas carriers into ammonia dual-fuel vessels, applying an ammonia fuel supply system developed by HD Hyundai.

On Wednesday, the second day of the exhibition, the group will host a technical seminar for shipping companies and classification societies to share its research and outline strategies for advancing greener and more efficient gas carriers.

“We possess optimal technologies that not only comply with environmental standards but also maximize vessel performance,” said an HD Hyundai official. “Through continuous investment and innovation, we will lead the era of carbon-neutral shipping.”