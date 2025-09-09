Kim Deok-hyeon calls for fair compensation for border counties long excluded from national policy

For Yeoncheon-gun Mayor Kim Deok-hyeon, the “DMZ” — the buffer zone between North and South Korea — doesn’t stand for “Demilitarized Zone,” but rather “Dream-Making Zone.”

He believes DMZ is not just a symbol of division, but a space where new visions for the future can be realized. His remark reflects an unconventional but determined outlook: To transform a border region long defined by military tension into a hub of opportunity and growth.

Breaking capital region stigma

The mayor’s top priority is tackling what he calls “reverse discrimination” against border counties to the north of Seoul. Yeoncheon, along with Gapyeong, Ganghwa and Ongjin, suffers from population decline and overlapping military restrictions, Kim said.

But because it is technically inside the Seoul metropolitan zone, the county has been excluded from national policies designed to revitalize shrinking regions.

“For more than 70 years since the Korean War, Yeoncheon has endured special sacrifices for national security,” Kim said. “But support has been withheld simply because of our location on the map. This is unfair.”

He has pushed for a three-tier policy that recognizes the distinct needs of border regions, urging the central government to finally match sacrifice with compensation.

Landmarks and Institutions

One of the county’s most symbolic projects is already underway: the National Yeoncheon Cemetery, Korea’s third national cemetery after Seoul and Daejeon.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the site will provide 50,000 burial spaces in a natural setting along the Imjin and Hantan rivers.

“It will be a place where remembrance and nature coexist,” Kim said.

Educational and training facilities are also reshaping Yeoncheon’s profile. The Gyeonggi Provincial Assembly’s new training institute will open by 2030, bringing thousands of trainees each year and spurring local economies.

Meanwhile, the Gyeonggi Fire Academy’s northern campus, set for 2029, will make Yeoncheon the hub of firefighting training in the region. Kim sees both as vital anchors for economic and cultural growth.

Connectivity

Connectivity remains another pillar of his agenda. The planned Seoul–Yangju expressway project was extended to Yeoncheon thanks to his local administration’s lobbying. Construction on the 50.7-kilometer highway, worth nearly 3 trillion won, is expected to start in phases from 2026.

“This is not just about shortening travel time,” Kim said. “It is about correcting decades of neglect and preparing for future inter-Korean exchange.”

Beyond infrastructure, Yeoncheon is investing in softer attractions. With Seoul City, the county plans to build the capital region’s largest pet theme park and memorial site by 2027, complete with camping grounds, swimming pools and a pet cemetery.

“This taps into new lifestyle industries while respecting the deep bond people share with their animals,” Kim explained.

The county is also positioning itself at the forefront of the green bio industry. Through partnerships with universities, research institutes and companies, Yeoncheon is developing a cluster that makes the most of its clean environment to attract high-value bio businesses.

Kim’s long-term vision is to host more than 50 companies, create 1,000 jobs and make Yeoncheon a national hub for sustainable biotechnology.

Recent changes in the national tax code are expected to give Yeoncheon new leverage, with expanded benefits for depopulated areas. Kim intends to use these incentives to attract residents and businesses.

“We will actively promote these opportunities to increase both our permanent and daily populations,” he said.

Ultimately, Kim frames every initiative under the idea of turning sacrifice into opportunity. “Balanced development requires more than geography,” he said. “It requires recognizing the price that border regions have paid and giving them the chance to dream again.”